‘He Will Kill Again. He Likes It’: Serial Killer Receives New Sentence

A South Carolina serial killer was spared the death sentence Monday, more than 20 years after killing four people.

Quincy Allen, 44, was initially sentenced to death for murdering four people across South Carolina and North Carolina in 2002, according to 1011 Now. The sentence was overturned in 2022 for several factors, including Allen’s attempts at suicide, schizophrenia, and abusive childhood.

After reaching a deal, Allen’s attorneys and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office reached a deal where he’ll now serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. “He’s a lucky man because the system wore the victims down. As you heard today, they just didn’t want to be here or they said, ‘We are tired.’ This is 22 years later. They are tired and the system shouldn’t be this way,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told the outlet.

He killed a woman and set her on fire and shot a man to death at a Columbia restaurant. Now he knows his fate https://t.co/mcKwEOxbZL — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) July 23, 2024

Allen’s victims include 44-year-old Dale Hall, whom he shot and burned in July 2002. He then killed 22-year-old Jedediah Harr on August 8 of the same year. He then shot two men at a convenience store in North Carolina the following day.

“He will kill again. He likes it. He likes it and he will do it again,” Lott stated. (RELATED: Suspected Serial Killer Confesses To Murdering 42 Women After Bodies Found In Kenyan Dump)

Allen waived all appellate rights, post conviction relief rights, and all review methods as part of his new sentence. It is hoped the new sentence will bring relief to the victim’s families.