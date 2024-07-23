Editorial

SMU’s Rhett Lashlee Challenges FSU’s Mike Norvell To ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ To Determine Who’s Kicking Off

BLOG
DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Head Coach of SMU Rhett Lashlee leads the SMU Mustangs onto The Boulevard before a game between Charlotte and Southern Methodist University at Gerald J Ford Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Carey Schumacher/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carey Schumacher/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

My oh my, we need to make this happen!

Rhett Lashlee, head coach of the SMU Mustangs, is already giving the ACC plenty of entertainment amid his program’s first year in the conference. In fact, things were so glorious at the 2024 ACC Media Days that Lashlee even issued a challenge to Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.

And that challenge: A game of “EA Sports College Football 25.” (RELATED: Netflix Documentary Is Being Released About Michigan Scandal Where You Get To Hear Connor Stallions’ Side Of The Story)

“I challenged Mike Norvell to a game of College Football [25],” said Lashlee, per On3. “I don’t know if he’s going to do it, but like that would be great TV, right? And maybe that decides who wins the [coin] toss or something on September 28. You’re on the spot, Mike.”

If the coaches do square off and use their teams, Lashlee would actually be the one with the disadvantage, though slight. When you look at the ratings in the game, SMU is rated as 84 overall, while Florida State has a rating of 88. And it gets a little worse for Lashlee, as the Mustangs‘ defense sits at 78.

Please for the love of God, Mike Norvell, accept this challenge and then the ACC can get things crackin’ after that! Talk about a way to rebuild the hype around your conference too!