Steven Spielberg ‘Was F***ing Yelling’ At ‘Twister’ Director Amid Nightmare Production: REPORT

“Twister” stunt boss Mic Rodgers said in July that filming the original hit movie was a nightmare, leading the crew to temporarily abandon the production and sparking an outburst from producer Steven Speilberg.

Rodgers described absolute chaos on the set of the original film, alleging that most of it came from the movie’s director, Jan de Bont, according to The Independent. One particular outburst occurred while filming in a ditch. The director apparently refused to apologize to a camera assistant he shoved, leading the individual to fall into the ditch.

The camera crew, audio team and wardrobe walked off set. Spielberg apparently heard about the situation and arrived on location in Norman, Oklahoma, the next day.

‘Twisters IRL’ Trailer Will Make Time Stand Still Around Youhttps://t.co/Nq4qBxyp1B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

“The ramp came down on the Learjet and Spielberg walked down it and he never touched the ground,” Rodgers told the outlet. “He just stood there yelling at Jan. He never even got off the plane. He was just fucking yelling, pointing his finger at him, screaming at him. I don’t know what he said to him, but he barked at him for, like, 15 minutes and got back in the plane. The plane left without him even stepping off.”

The film went on to gross $495 million worldwide, making it the second most successful movie of the year, Variety reported.

de Bont claims he had no idea there was a sequel to “Twister” until he saw the trailer, according to another article from Variety. (RELATED: ‘Twisters’ Team Reveal The Ending They Almost Ran With, And Who Stopped Them (SPOILERS))

The first movie was “a really hard shoot physically” because de Bont couldn’t cope with the weather. He says the production was “in a territory where we never knew if it was going to rain or be sunny, so we often had to change location in the middle of the day.”

The sequel “Twisters” dropped in theaters in July.