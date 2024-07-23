Editorial

Steven Spielberg ‘Was F***ing Yelling’ At ‘Twister’ Director Amid Nightmare Production: REPORT

BLOG

(Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

“Twister” stunt boss Mic Rodgers said in July that filming the original hit movie was a nightmare, leading the crew to temporarily abandon the production and sparking an outburst from producer Steven Speilberg.

Rodgers described absolute chaos on the set of the original film, alleging that most of it came from the movie’s director, Jan de Bont, according to The Independent. One particular outburst occurred while filming in a ditch. The director apparently refused to apologize to a camera assistant he shoved, leading the individual to fall into the ditch.

The camera crew, audio team and wardrobe walked off set. Spielberg apparently heard about the situation and arrived on location in Norman, Oklahoma, the next day.

“The ramp came down on the Learjet and Spielberg walked down it and he never touched the ground,” Rodgers told the outlet. “He just stood there yelling at Jan. He never even got off the plane. He was just fucking yelling, pointing his finger at him, screaming at him. I don’t know what he said to him, but he barked at him for, like, 15 minutes and got back in the plane. The plane left without him even stepping off.”

The film went on to gross $495 million worldwide, making it the second most successful movie of the year, Variety reported.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Steven Spielberg attends the “The Sugarland Express” screening during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

ATLANTA MAY 10: Woody Harrelson, Helen Hunt, Jane Fonda, Bill Paxton and Jan De Bont attend Twister premiere Benefiting G-CAPP at The Fox Theater in Atlanta Georgia, May 10, 1996 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

375181 02: 1996 BILL PAXTON AND HELEN HUNT AS JO HARDING IN THE ACTION THRILLER “TWISTER”

375181 01: 1996 BILL PAXTON AND HELEN HUNT AS JO HARDING IN THE ACTION THRILLER “TWISTER”

de Bont claims he had no idea there was a sequel to “Twister” until he saw the trailer, according to another article from Variety. (RELATED: ‘Twisters’ Team Reveal The Ending They Almost Ran With, And Who Stopped Them (SPOILERS))

The first movie was “a really hard shoot physically” because de Bont couldn’t cope with the weather. He says the production was “in a territory where we never knew if it was going to rain or be sunny, so we often had to change location in the middle of the day.”

The sequel “Twisters” dropped in theaters in July.