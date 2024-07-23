Two Rescued After ‘Personal Watercraft Explosion:’ REPORT

Authorities rescued two people from Lake Michigan after their personal watercraft exploded Tuesday, CBS News reported.

A boat explosion on Lake Michigan near Waukegan led to a rescue operation which saved two individuals from the burning vessel Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS News. The U.S. Coast Guard reported receiving a notification of a “personal watercraft explosion” around 2:45 p.m.

Boat explodes, two rescued on Lake Michigan off Chicago’s north suburbs https://t.co/6tUnukP0i3 pic.twitter.com/oNa4Zfxu0L — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) July 23, 2024

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed rescue crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after the explosion was reported, CBS News stated. A good samaritan played a crucial role in the rescue, helping the two victims reach shore safely before the boat ultimately sank, NBC Chicago reported.

The rescued individuals were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. They reportedly sustained burn injuries, although specific details about their condition have not yet been disclosed, NBC Chicago stated. Efforts to extinguish the fire continued for over an hour, with assistance from commercial boats to prevent onlookers from approaching too closely. (RELATED: Video Shows Coast Guard Heroically Saving Five People And Their Dog During Daring Rescue)

The Coast Guard was also involved, monitoring the situation to ensure that no pollutants were released into Lake Michigan as the vessel burned, according to NBC Chicago. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, with no further information available at this time.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for more information but has yet to receive a response.