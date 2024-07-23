Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Gives Heartbreaking Interview Following Tragic Death Of His 15-Month-Old Son

Francis Ngannou opened up about the death of his 15-month-old son during a Tuesday appearance on Joe Rogan’s “JRE MMA Show.”

In an emotional appearance on Rogan’s show, the former UFC heavyweight champion spoke publicly for the first time since the death of his 15-month-old son, Kobe, in April. Ngannou shared heart-wrenching details about his son’s sudden health issues and his subsequent death. Ngannou revealed that Kobe had some brain complications.

“He has some malformation in his brain, which is something that we didn’t know,” Ngannou explained. “He passed out twice. The first time was in Cameroon, we took him to the hospital and didn’t find anything. The second time was in Saudi, we took to the hospital, they ran a lot of tests.”

Doctors in Saudi Arabia misdiagnosed the condition as a swollen lung, attributing it to breathing difficulties. They treated him with medication and reassured Ngannou his son would recover. The MMA fighter admitted he felt a sense of relief after the doctors’ diagnosis, believing the medical team accurately identified and treated the problem.

What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?

Why is life so unfair and merciless?

Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m fucking tired — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2024

However, while Ngannou was in Dubai, he received a call from his younger brother, informing him Kobe collapsed again and was not breathing. “My phone rang; it was my little brother, saying, ‘Bro, things are not going well here,'” Ngannou told Rogan. “He said Kobe passed out. He’s not breathing, we are at the hospital, they kicked me out from the room.” (RELATED: Former NFL Star Giovani Bernard Announces Newborn Son Has Died)

After their call disconnected, Ngannou called back to gather more details. As he spoke with his brother, a nurse approached and delivered the news of his son’s death while he was still on the other line. Despite the loss, Ngannou finds some solace in his belief that he will be reunited with his son after his own life ends.

“At least whenever I die,” he said, “I’m going to see my kid. I’m not afraid of it.”