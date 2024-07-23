Victor Wembanyama’s New Nike Prototype Shoe Looks … *Clears Throat* … Absolutely Garbage

I love you, Nike, but we need to go back to the drawing board with this one.

NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama is currently getting prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympics where he will be playing for the home nation of France, and then afterwards, he’ll be gearing up for the 2024-25 season with the San Antonio Spurs for his sophomore season in the league.

But before we get to any of the actual games, Wembanyama is out here taking care of business. If you don’t know, Wemby has a lucrative sponsorship contract with Nike and prior to the Olympics starting the fashion giant is in full marketing mode to promote their partnership, which features a signature shoe for the 20-year-old. (RELATED: Miami Heat Win NBA Summer League Championship After 120–118 Victory Over Memphis Grizzlies)

Well, Nike unveiled the prototype for Wemby‘s debut sneaker Monday in Paris and I gotta be honest …

This ish is pure garbage.

Nike unveiled a prototype shoe for Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in Paris.

– The shoe is inspired by “his love for science fiction” and the “bismuth stone he wore on draft night.”

– He requested a low-profile design because he likes to walk barefoot. pic.twitter.com/oO9k3kpNx3 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 23, 2024

Nike’s prototype for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/bgi0MF2iSk — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 23, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaker Freaker (@sneakerfreakermag)

This is incredibly disappointing considering the incredible marketing that was done that kick-started the Nike x Victor Wembanyama partnership …

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike (@nike)

A brand is building. pic.twitter.com/lcBu6mZH9e — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) May 17, 2024

Let’s go back to the drawing board, Nike! We can do so much better than this!