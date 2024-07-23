Newly Released Video Shows NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis Escorted Off Flight By FBI

A newly released video captured Terrell Davis being escorted off a flight July 13 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Fox News reported.

The NFL Hall of Famer experienced a distressing ordeal on a United Airlines flight when he was detained by the FBI, according to Fox News. The incident involved Davis being taken off the plane in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with a flight attendant over a request for ice. Davis explained that the situation arose when his son’s request went unheard.

Never-before-seen video shows law enforcement agents handcuff Terrell Davis aboard a United Airlines flight earlier this month. It happened after Davis says he “lightly” tapped a flight attendant to ask for a cup of ice and alleges the flight attendant shouted, “Don’t hit me.” pic.twitter.com/uJJxKAYHoI — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 23, 2024

“I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son,” Davis said. The tapping led the attendant to accuse Davis of hitting him. This accusation prompted law enforcement, including FBI agents, to intervene upon the plane’s landing, Fox News reported. Video footage from the incident shows an FBI agent conversing with Davis before escorting him off the aircraft. It is unclear from the video whether Davis was handcuffed at that time.

“This video confirms the harrowing tale of multiple law enforcement agents, including the FBI, boarding the plane and apprehending a shocked, terrified, humiliated, and compliant Mr. Davis in front of his wife, Tamiko, minor children, and more than one hundred passengers,” Davis’ attorney, Parker Stinar, said in a statement, Fox News reported.

In response to the accusations, United Airlines initiated a probe on the incident, removing the flight attendant from duty. The airline’s statement highlighted ongoing efforts to understand the full context of the incident. Davis demanded accountability after he was handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight. (RELATED: United Airlines Flight Diverts After Toilet Contents Flow Into Cabin: REPORT)

“I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family,” Davis wrote in a social media post.

The former Denver Broncos star is planning to pursue legal action to address the incident. Davis and his family are seeking justice for what they believe was a grave miscarriage of fairness and decency aboard the flight.