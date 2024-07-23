‘The Widespread Panic’ Halts Concert Due To Medical Crisis

The Widespread Panic revealed guitarist Jimmy Herring’s cancer diagnosis, Monday, resulting in the cancelation of their upcoming concert dates.

The popular rock band took to social media to make the shocking announcement.

“The Widespread Panic Family is sad to report that our Brother, Jimmy Herring, has been diagnosed with stage 1 tonsil cancer,” they wrote in a statement issued to Instagram. “He will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery. That part we’re happy to report.”

They went on to inform fans of the upcoming cancellations and refund policies.

“The Band will not be playing the upcoming Asheville dates. We will have a clearer picture of our future concert schedule in the next few days,” the band wrote, as they attempted to navigate the impact on the band as a whole.

“We thank everyone for their concern and Blessings as Jimmy and his Family go through this healing process.”

They signed off by saying, “let the Healing begin,” and went on to notify fans that “refunds will be issued automatically at the point of purchase; ticketholders need not do anything else.”

Herring is a leading guitarist that has played with other bands, including Frogwings, Jazz is Dead and The Other Ones, which was a band made up of prior Grateful Dead band members, according to the biography on his website. The talented star has played with The Allman Brothers Band, and was one of the Aquarium Rescue Unit’s founders. The 62-year-old has been stunning fans with his talents on the guitar for four decades. (RELATED: Neil Young Cancels Tour After Band Members Fall Ill)

There was no further information provided about Herring’s current medical condition.