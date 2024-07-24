Anti-Israel Activists Dump Maggots, Crickets In Hotel Hosting Netanyahu

Anti-Israel protesters released insects inside Washington, D.C.’s, historic Watergate Hotel on Tuesday night in an attempt to disrupt the Israeli diplomatic delegation lodging there, a hotel spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Palestinian Youth Movement, a pro-Palestinian group responsible for organizing protests across the nation, published a video to social media showing maggots, mealworms and crickets scattered throughout the Watergate Hotel, including on what appears to be a conference table prepared for the Israeli diplomatic delegation. The group also claims to have triggered fire alarms at the hotel for over half an hour in a ploy to disrupt the sleep of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his entourage, a detail the hotel did not confirm.

The pro-Palestinian activists released the bugs in ahead of Netanyahu’s congressional address on Wednesday.

“Protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people,” the description of the video reads. “Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel. Fire alarms were triggered for over 30 minutes on multiple floors to ensure that there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives.” (RELATED: Here’s How The Liberal Money Machine Is Fueling Pro-Hamas Activism)

Though a reporter for Jewish Insider said on X that members of Netanyahu’s delegation were unaware of the insects, a spokesperson for the Watergate Hotel confirmed to the DCNF that the video was authentic.

You’re gonna have to fucking shut up all down lock us up and we’re still not gonna fucking stop BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST’S WAR TABLE! Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad… pic.twitter.com/AbTNHClzPX — LisaMarie (@RedactedRosalia) July 24, 2024

“We are aware of the social media video circulating on multiple platforms involving The Watergate Hotel and the unfortunate incident that occurred at the property yesterday,” a spokesperson for the hotel told the DCNF. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We took the necessary steps to ensure the property has been sanitized and is now operating as normal. We are cooperating fully with authorities, who are handling the situation. As this is an open case, we are unable to provide any further details at this time.”

Members of the Palestinian Youth Movement helped run a Telegram channel that distributed literature instructing protestors on how to break into buildings, assault police and perform other illegal actions. U.S. Capitol Police arrested hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors affiliated with Jewish Voice for Peace Tuesday for occupying the Cannon House Office Building in protest of Netanyahu’s speech, The Washington Post reported.

Palestinian Youth Movement did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

