Protesters Tear Down American Flag, Burn It, Raise Palestinian Flag During Netanyahu Visit

Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protesters burned the American flag at the nation’s capital during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s state visit Wednesday. The activists later replaced it with the Palestinian flag, video captured by the Daily Caller shows.

Chaos ensued in Washington, D.C., as police sprayed protesters with pepper spray and protesters lit the American flag and an effigy of Netanyahu on fire.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters BURN American flag in the middle of a crowd, chant “BURN THAT SH*T!” pic.twitter.com/IUxP8QGuhh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2024

Protesters chanted “burn that shit!” as the flag went up in flames in front of D.C.’s Union Station.

Protesters at Union Station also lowered the American flag from the large flagpole outside of the train station and replaced it with a giant Palestinian flag.

SUPERCUT: Pepper spray, flag burning, and police clashes – Watch the MADNESS unfolding at the anti-Israel protest in DC pic.twitter.com/0tTrrR9U8o — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2024

Other protesters defaced landmarks in D.C.’s Columbus Circle, spray painting phrases like “Free Gaza” and “Hamas Is Coming,” according to images conservative commentator Katie Pavlich posted Wednesday on Twitter. (RELATED: Half Of Hill Dems Boycotted Netanyahu’s Congressional Address)

🚨 Pro-Hamas rioters have absolutely DESTROYED Columbus Circle here near the US Capitol Outside Union Station in DC now. Lots of vandalism of the statues and Freedom Bell, including big praise for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/1D6XCMFX5j — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

Protests started before Netanyahu’s visit Wednesday, as protesters released insects inside the historic Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu was reportedly staying.