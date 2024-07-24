Politics

Protesters Tear Down American Flag, Burn It, Raise Palestinian Flag During Netanyahu Visit

Screenshot/Twitter/@DailyCaller

Robert McGreevy
Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protesters burned the American flag at the nation’s capital during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s state visit Wednesday. The activists later replaced it with the Palestinian flag, video captured by the Daily Caller shows.

Chaos ensued in Washington, D.C., as police sprayed protesters with pepper spray and protesters lit the American flag and an effigy of Netanyahu on fire.

Protesters chanted “burn that shit!” as the flag went up in flames in front of D.C.’s Union Station.

Protesters at Union Station also lowered the American flag from the large flagpole outside of the train station and replaced it with a giant Palestinian flag.

Other protesters defaced landmarks in D.C.’s Columbus Circle, spray painting phrases like “Free Gaza” and “Hamas Is Coming,” according to images conservative commentator Katie Pavlich posted Wednesday on Twitter. (RELATED: Half Of Hill Dems Boycotted Netanyahu’s Congressional Address)

Protests started before Netanyahu’s visit Wednesday, as protesters released insects inside the historic Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu was reportedly staying.