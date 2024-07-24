Prominent Blues Pioneer John Mayall Dead At 90

John Mayall, beloved artist and influential British blues pioneer, died Monday at the age of 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued July 23 to the star’s Instagram page. Mayall was passionate about Blues music and is credited for playing an integral role in the blues revival of the 1960s, according to The Associated Press (AP).

“It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family,” the statement reads. “Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors.”

The famous musician was known for his talents with a blues harmonica and keyboard and for his decades-long devotion to his love of music.

“John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain,” the social media statement reads.

Mayall was best known for developing The Bluesbreakers, a band whose alumni is loaded with some of music’s most impactful artists. He played with Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce, as well as Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac. Mayall also brought in Mick Taylor, who went on to play with the Rolling Stones for five years, as well as Harvey Mandel and Larry Taylor, who went on to gain fame with Canned Heat, according to The AP.

Mayall never rose to independent fame, but those who knew him respected him and were in awe of his skills as a musician and keen eye for talent.

His love for blues music was captured in a quote pulled from a 2014 interview with The Guardian that was shared in the announcement of his death.

“[Blues] is about – and it’s always been about – that raw honesty with which [it expresses] our experiences in life, something which all comes together in this music, in the words as well. Something that is connected to us, common to our experiences.”

The star was an appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire, a two-time Grammy-nominated artist and recent inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His nominations were for “Wake Up Call” and “The Sun Is Shining Down,” according to The AP.

So sad to hear of John Mayall’s passing. He was a great pioneer of British blues and had a wonderful eye for talented young musicians, including Mick Taylor – who he recommended to me after Brian Jones died – ushering in a new era for the Stones. pic.twitter.com/mn0sAu4oI3 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 24, 2024

Mick Jagger paid tribute to the star on Twitter and acknowledged the impact Mayall had on his band.

“He was a great pioneer of British blues and had a wonderful eye for talented young musicians, including Mick Taylor – who he recommended to me after Brian Jones died – ushering in a new era for the Stones,” Jagger wrote.

John is survived by his 6 children, Gaz, Zek, Red, Jason, Ben and Samson, seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as his previous wives, Pamela and Maggie, his secretary Jane and close friends.

“We, the Mayall family, cannot thank his fans and long-list of bandmembers enough for the support and love we were blessed to experience secondhand over the last six decades,” the statement says. (RELATED: Yvonne Furneaux Dead At 98)

They signed off by writing, “Keep on playing the blues somewhere, John. We love you.”