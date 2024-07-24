Brawl Erupts At Texans After Derek Stingley Jr. Reportedly Hits Dalton Schultz During Practice

A brawl erupted at Houston Texans’ training camp Wednesday after a player hit a teammate during practice, Fox News reported.

A heated altercation erupted when star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. aggressively tackled tight end Dalton Schultz during a practice session, according to Fox News. The incident, which quickly escalated into a broader skirmish among team members, was captured on video and occurred shortly after another intense play involving new wide receiver Stefon Diggs and safety Jimmie Ward.

Stingley seemed to react to an earlier incident where Schultz intervened after Diggs was hit hard by Ward, Fox News reported. This sequence of events led to Stingley charging and launching into Schultz, causing him to fall to the ground. While the initial confrontation did not lead to any punches being thrown, it did cause a temporary halt in practice as teammates and coaches worked to deescalate the situation. (RELATED: NFL Superstar Confronts Kid Who Heckled Him, Deals With Situation With Class)

Texans’ defensive backs coach Dino Vasso commented on the incident. “He’s a competitive kid,” he said, Fox News reported. “He relishes the one-on-one moment, and I think that’s the biggest thing for a corner. You can’t teach that as a coach, and he has that inherently, so that’s a good trait to have.”

Stingley, who was the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from LSU, has quickly established himself as a key player for the Texans. He previously notched 13 passes defended, 39 tackles, and five interceptions across 11 games, according to Fox News The Texans are optimistic about his performance for the full upcoming 17-game season, hoping he can continue to enhance his already impressive ball-hawking skills.