Celine Dion Is Rumored To Be Making A Big Comeback Amid Crippling Health Battle

Celine Dion is reportedly launching a brand-new Las Vegas residency, in spite of suffering from a crippling health condition.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge reported that Dion is in the “final stages” of negotiations with Resorts World and indicated the residency was likely to begin late this year or early in 2025, according to TMZ. The negotiations reportedly went on for several months and were driven by Dion’s resilience and sheer determination to return to the stage amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, according to TMZ.

“It’s basically a done deal. She’s doing it,” one of the sources told TMZ.

AEG is poised to produce the show, but no further information was provided about the length of the residency.

Another insider reported that “this is all her doing,” and reiterated that “no one is pushing her to do it. She has a passion for getting back onstage, and she’s gonna do it,” they told TMZ.

This new development doesn’t signal a change in Dion’s health. She continues to struggle with the neurological disorder and the pain associated with involuntary muscle spasms.

When asked how the star plans to overcome the devastating effects of her current health condition, one of the sources said, “she’s just prepared to power through it. It won’t stop her from performing,” according to TMZ.

Dion was previously poised to launch a residency at Resorts World in November 2021 but was forced to cancel due to her health.

Those close to the situation said this residency is not likely to run the same lengthy course as Dion’s previous one at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but it’s sure to be every bit as entertaining. (RELATED: Celine Dion Reportedly Singing Live For A Huge Price Tag Amid Health Crisis)

Dion has not publicly declared or promoted this event.