FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a Wednesday House Judiciary Committee hearing that former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin used a semiautomatic rifle with a collapsible stock in the July 13 attack.

Trump was shot in the right ear during the assassination attempt that left former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore dead and two other attendees wounded. Wray testified during the hearing that the FBI did not know whether the would-be assassin took the gun with him when he climbed up the roof or whether the AR-15 rifle had been stashed there but said the gun’s collapsible stock may have made the rifle harder to see. (RELATED: ‘Not A Gun Expert’: Biden Judicial Nominee Self-Destructs When John Kennedy Asks Her To Define ‘Assault Weapon’)

WATCH:

Christopher Wray Reveals New Details About Trump Shooter’s Gun Used In Assassination Attempt pic.twitter.com/ZaLL0Yjtgh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2024

“I can tell you, which may be relevant, though, to your question, and I don’t think this has been reported yet, that the weapon had a collapsible stock, which could explain why it might have been less easy for people to observe, because one of the things that we’re finding is people have observed him, that the first people to observe him with the weapon were when he was already on the roof, and we haven’t yet found anybody with first-hand observation of him with the weapon walking around beforehand,” Wray told Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. “So that doesn’t mean he wasn’t, obviously, but the collapsible stock is potentially a very significant feature that might be relevant to that.”

A ”collapsible” stock makes a firearm easier to transport and store and may help some shooters fire the gun more accurately, according to the blog Shooter’s Log.

Legislation to ban so-called “assault weapons,” including bills by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, include the collapsible stock in a list of features that warrant banning a semiautomatic rifle or shotgun.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.