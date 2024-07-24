Bengals’ Joe Burrow Is Obviously Going Through Some Kind Of Midlife Crisis, And He’s Only 27

I do not approve.

There’s some hype currently surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals training camp, but it’s not the on-field product, no.

It’s quarterback Joe Burrow‘s hair.

Taking to social media Tuesday, the Bengals published a picture of Burrow with a new hairdo: Buzzed and blonde. And it gives off crazy old-school Eminem vibes. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Chooses Team Over Money In What’s An Absolute Fresh Breath Of Air In 2024)

Burrow’s barber, Darnell Bonner, posted photos on Instagram with a before-and-after view of the QB. Bonner also cuts the hair for other Cincinnati players.

With that being said, this isn’t the first time that Burrow has rocked a haircut like this. He did the same thing in 2015 during his senior season at Athens High School.

Back in June, Burrow tried out modeling on the runway in Paris for the Vogue World fashion show.

Okay, so clearly Joe Burrow is going through some kind of midlife crisis, but why?

How did he go from a Super Bowl appearance and being a force in the AFC, to being a bit of a wackadoo and floating into Aaron Rodgers territory?

And why on earth are we going back to the early 2000s?

w h i t e a m e r i c a @Eminem for president. pic.twitter.com/eSZA1DNGHG — Raul 🇵🇷 (@02Raul434) July 21, 2024

STOP.