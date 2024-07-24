Clinton-Appointed Judge Blocks Biden Education Dept Rule That Forces Schools To Cater To Trans Students

A Clinton-appointed judge issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday against the Biden Department of Education’s newly revised Title IX rule, which forces schools to cater to transgender students.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and several other states filed the original lawsuit in May against the Biden administration, alleging the rewrite was “unconstitutional.” Bailey stated in the suit that the rewrite would destroy the privacy protections women and girls have in bathrooms, locker rooms, shower facilities and overnight accommodations.

“The States presented evidence that rolling out hundreds of pages of a new rule on August 1, just before the start of the school year, will place an onerous burden on them loads of time and lots of costs that will only escalate if we leave confusion over the States’ obligations under the Rule,” U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel, a Clinton appointee, said in the ruling. “That is particularly problematic given that the new definition of sex discrimination affects each provision of the Rule that the Department asked to go into immediate effect.”

The Biden administration’s rewrite of Title IX, set to take effect Aug. 1, outlined federal protections for LGBT students and victims of sexual assault. The rewrite was expanded to include gender identity and sexual orientation. (RELATED: Biden Rule Extending Title IX To Trans Students Blocked In 4 GOP States)

“This is a huge win for women and girls across the country,” Bailey stated in a press release. “The Court recognized that Joe Biden’s plan to allow biological males into female spaces was not only blatantly illegal, but also a slap in the face to every woman in America. As the father of a young daughter, I take this fight personally. My office will continue to fight for the preservation of women and girls, who have a right to thrive without fear of being erased by a radical transgender ideology.”

The states that joined Missouri in the suit were the attorney generals from Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and a high school athlete from Arkansas, according to the original suit.

