True Story Behind ‘Cowboy Cartel’ Trailer Makes ‘Yellowstone’ Look PG-13

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer Tuesday to “Cowboy Cartel,” a new documentary on the horrifying true story behind one of Mexico’s most infamous organized crime syndicates.

“Cowboy Cartel” tells the story of “unlikely hero Scott Lawson, a rookie FBI agent from rural Tennessee, whose investigation took down the Treviño brothers, the leaders of Los Zetas, one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico,” according to the trailer. And the way Lawson managed to do this sounds absolutely freaking ridiculous.

Apparently, Lawson’s actions were based on a hunch: he believed he could track the brothers’ racehorse transactions in the U.S., allowing him to infiltrate the cartel. From here, he could uncover international money laundering operations. The whole thing makes “Yellowstone” sound pretty PG-13, huh?

The creation of the Los Zetas cartel is like something out of a movie too. The cartel evolved from a small group of deserters from the Mexican Special Forces hired as personal security for Osiel Cardenas-Guillen and security for the Gulf Cartel, according to the State Department.

One can only imagine what happened next is the type of thing “Narcos” needs to dig into a little deeper. We’re overdue for another dramatization of these stories, but some of the team behind “Narcos” are involved with “Cowboy Cartel.” (RELATED: Don’t Worry About Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit. China Invaded Us Years Ago, Didn’t You Notice?)

I really think this docuseries has the potential to educate people on the reality and the horrors of the drug war and the open southern borders.

It drops Aug. 2 and you can bet I’ll be watching.