David Frum Says Biden Should ‘Boast’ About Economic ‘Record’ Regardless Of Some ‘Sad People In America’

Former Bush speechwriter David Frum said Wednesday that President Joe Biden should “boast” about his economic “record” regardless of there being some “sad people in America.”

Frum appeared on “Erin Burnett OutFront” to discuss what President Joe Biden should be discussing ahead of his first speech since withdrawing from the 2024 race. During his interview with CNN host Erin Burnett, Frum was asked what he believes the address will entail. (RELATED: Biden’s Economy Poised For Even More Disappointing Growth, Fed Estimate Shows)

“Well, I know they‘re not going to follow my advice, but I‘m going to give him the advice because it‘s good advice when their present plan is wrong. Biden should boast, boast, boast about the economic record of the past three years. One of the real deficiencies of this administration has been its fear of taking credit for the three years of extraordinary economic growth that America’s enjoyed since 2021, since the end of the pandemic,” Frum said.

“I know why they‘re afraid because aggressive groups will say no one is happy until everybody is happy. And if there are any sad people in America left and there are always sad people,” Frum continued. “If there‘s one person has got some rare disease out there, you cannot take credit. But I point out to them that Democrats who get second terms and they‘re asking for a second term, take credit for the first term.”

WATCH:

Frum continued to highlight how former President Bill Clinton had boasted about his economy during his reelection bid in a State of the Union address, calling out Biden’s for being too timid to talk about his own “good economic news.”

“Bill Clinton started talking about the economy before the 60th second of the State of the Union. In 2024, Biden waited 15 minutes to talk about good economic news,” Frum said. “So my advice is talk about the good economic news. You‘re on your way out. If you‘re 81, if they say you‘re out of touch, you’re out of touch. But if you don’t take credit, no one is going to give you credit.”

Over the past year voters have overwhelmingly vocalized their dissatisfaction with Biden’s economy as inflation has continued to affect rising prices within the U.S. Within a Gallup survey released in May, voters’ confidence in Biden’s handling of the economy dropped 17 points from 57% in 2022 to 40%, according to the data.

An additional poll from the Financial Times and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business in May found roughly 49% of voters believed Biden’s policies have hurt the economy, jumping up from 47% in April and 45% in March, with only 28% believing he has helped the U.S.’ economy.

Biden is set to take the stage Tuesday night for the first time since dropping his reelection bid on Sunday and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris instead.

