Diddy’s Name Allegedly Came Up In Court In Relation To Murder Of Tupac Shakur, But It’s Not What You Think

Keefe D, the man charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, asked to be released from jail pending trial, because he claims Diddy was behind the hit put out on the legendary rapper.

Keefe D. claimed Diddy said he would pay handsomely for someone to end Shakur’s life, but then failed to come through on the funds. He believes that is enough to put the spotlight on Diddy for the heinous crime, thereby taking the pressure off him, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources said Diddy was never a suspect in Shakur’s murder.

Recordings of Keefe D.’s conversations with investigators in 2009 corroborated his story, as he could be heard stating Diddy ordered the murder of Suge Knight and offered one million dollars for the hit. He wants to remain a free man until his hearing, based on that information. However, the prosecution said he should be kept behind bars for being the type of person that would accept a cash payout to end someone’s life, according to TMZ.

Keefe D. told Vegas detectives Diddy personally contacted him and his associates and said he would be willing to cough up some cash if Tupac was taken out by someone on the streets, according to TMZ.

He alleged that he attempted to collect the money after Tupac was murdered by reaching out to a mutual friend for the funds, but said he was never paid.

Diddy has repeatedly denied the allegations that he had anything to do with Shakur’s murder and there is currently no active investigation into Diddy in relation to this case, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Your Life Is In Danger’: Suge Knight Cautions Diddy That Jail Time Is Looming)

The judge has not yet ruled on whether Davis will released.