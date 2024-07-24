Elon Musk Denies Reported Plan To Donate $45 Million A Month To Pro-Trump Super PAC

Elon Musk denied reports that he is making $45 million in monthly contributions to a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump in an interview Monday.

The billionaire entrepreneur pushed back on reports that he plans to donate $45 million monthly to a super PAC supporting Trump up to the November election, telling conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, “What’s been reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.” Rather, Musk said he has used America PAC to back political candidates who advocate for a meritocracy and personal freedom.

My conversation with @elonmusk. Live today at 3pm ET. https://t.co/RyaZFmvC8i — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 22, 2024

“It’s actually the core principles … the intent is to promote the principles that made America great in the first place. I wouldn’t say that I’m, for example, MAGA, or Make America Great Again. I think America is great. I’m more M-A-G, Make America Greater,” he told Peterson.

He acknowledged his involvement with America PAC, noting his intention to support the organization. “I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom,” he wrote on X. “Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom.” (RELATED: Trump’s Lead Widens Following His Assassination Attempt: POLL)

Musk previously said he “fully” endorsed Trump after an assassination attempt against the former president at a Pennsylvania rally July 13.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Despite a previous statement in March about not planning to donate to either the Trump or Biden campaigns, Musk’s political engagements continue to draw significant attention. In addition to Musk, numerous Silicon Valley elites have expressed support for Trump in recent months, including billionaire hedge fund manager and long-time Democrat donor Bill Ackman. Venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya threw a fundraiser for the former president in early June, raising a total of $12 million from some donors who had never donated to Republicans or Trump before the event.