Eminem Just Dethroned Taylor Swift And Made History On The Music Charts

Eminem dethroned Taylor Swift by wiping her out of the top spot on the charts.

The “Rap God” star claimed the spot for the Number One Album in the Country with the release of “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace),” and has effectively put an end to Swift’s 12-week reign for “The Tortured Poets Department,” according to Billboard. This is Eminem’s 11th album to top the Billboard’s 200 Albums Chart over the course of his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. The famous rapper has also surpassed 100 Career Hits.

July has been a big month for the famous, Detroit-born rapper.

A whopping 16 songs from “The Death of Slim Shady” have concurrently made their way to the Hot 100, which catapulted Eminem to a career-best, record breaking, 10- career hits, Billboard reported. The achievement is not only a significant one for the star himself, but also puts him ahead of most by becoming just the 19th artist of all-time to tally a total of 100 hits on the Hot 100 chart, according to the outlet.

Eminem’s most recent album was released July 12 on Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records and, according to the stats, he has set the bar for the biggest week for a rap album so far in 2024, according to Billboard.

The moment he marked the 11th career Billboard No. 1, Eminem put himself in the category as greats such as Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Kanye West. He trails The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Drake and Jay-Z, who have also enjoyed the spotlight in this realm.

Eminem’s single, “Houdini,” leads the long list of successful singles that have elevated the star to the top of the charts this year, Billboard reported

The famous rapper’s stats have gone up from 98 to 112, and he’s just one of 19 stars to to chart at least 100 songs on the charts, since the 1958 inception of the hit-recording process, according to Billboard.

63 out of the 112 Hot 100 entries have skyrocketed to the top 40, behind only Drake, Swift, Lil Wayne, Elvis Presley, Nicki Minaj and Future, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Eminem Takes Aim At His Own Kids, Other Rappers And Political Correctness In Wild New Video)

Eminem is showing no signs of slowing down as he commands the top spot.