Fiery Explosion At Tequila Factory Kills Five People

An explosion at a Jose Cuervo tequila distillery plant in the Mexican town of Tequila killed at least five people Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing local authorities.

The Jalisco civil protection unit said that all the dead were tequila plant workers, CBS News reported. The organization added that it was grateful to governmental authorities for bring the fire under control, according to the outlet.

#IMPORTANTE 🚨 Gracias al esfuerzo coordinado de las autoridades de los tres niveles de Gobierno, se logró controlar el incendio derivado de la explosión registrada hoy en una destilería en el municipio de #Tequila Lamentablemente se confirma la muerte de 5 trabajadores 1/3 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5izwLRAITe — Protección Civil JAL (@PCJalisco) July 24, 2024

Two persons were injured during the incident and one was “seriously injured,” according to the unit’s statement, CBS News reported.

de la empresa, además de 1 lesionado regular y uno grave, trasladados al CMO en Guadalajara. Las personas evacuadas a manera de prevención ya pueden regresar a sus hogares, así como que la Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) ya restableció los servicios en la zona. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/1N4HPGXLQU — Protección Civil JAL (@PCJalisco) July 24, 2024

The cause of the explosion remains unknown but the company insisted that it occurred during maintenance work, CBS News reported. The incident collapsed two of the four 57,850-gallon tequila vats, Victor Hugo Roldan, state director of civil protection, said, the outlet reported.

“The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is already here to do their expert report,” Roldan told journalists, the outlet noted.

Jalisco is a state in west-central Mexico, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The town of Tequila has an estimated population of 35,118, according to the World Population Review. The famed liquor has its origins in the town, Casa Auza noted in its history of the drink.