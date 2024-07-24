FBI Raids Former Gov. Hochul Aide’s $3.5M Long Island Home: REPORT

FBI agents reportedly conducted a raid Tuesday at the Long Island home of Linda Sun, former deputy chief of staff to Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The specifics of the Bureau’s investigation have not yet been disclosed and no allegations have been made against Sun or her husband, Chris Hu, according to The New York Times (NYT).

The FBI were carrying out a search warrant obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, sources with knowledge on the matter told the outlet. Neither the office or the FBI have provided further details in response to the NYT’s requests for comment, but the Bureau did confirm the raid on Sun’s home. No arrests were made, a source familiar with the investigation told the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: FBI Raids Democratic Oakland Mayor’s Home)

Property records show the couple transferred ownership of their $3.5 million home to a trust earlier in the year, the NYT reported.

In @NRO last August: “Linda Sun, the then–deputy chief of staff to New York governor Kathy Hochul, and Winnie Greco, the special adviser to New York City mayor Eric Adams [whose home was raided by FBI in Feb 2024], joined PRC consul general Huang Ping at the game.”… https://t.co/rhdGMuBjBv pic.twitter.com/F72W1FLqhH — Jimmy Quinn (@james_t_quinn) July 24, 2024

Sun has an extensive background in New York’s government, according to her LinkedIn profile. She started her career as former Democrat Assemblywoman Grace Meng’s chief of staff. She also served under Democrat Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Hochul in the New York State Executive Chamber. She was Hochul’s Deputy Chief of Staff from September 2021 to November 2022.

Sun’s last government post was Deputy Commissioner for Strategic Business Development at the New York State Department of Labor. She left this post in March 2023, according to LinkedIn.

A source told the New York Post that she was terminated from her last position in government following “evidence of misconduct.” This alleged behavior was reportedly significant enough that law enforcement was involved.

Sun’s husband, a business owner, runs Leivine Wine & Spirits in Flushing, Queens, and has been involved in several other enterprises, including Medical Supplies USA LLC and Golden Capital Group LLC, the NYT reported.

A security guard at the home reportedly indicated that the FBI agents came twice to the couple’s home. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the outlet.