Security Footage Shows Alleged Arson Attempt Literally Blow Up In Suspect’s Face

An alleged arsonist narrowly escaped serious injury Tuesday when he almost set himself on fire while trying to torch a California Target store.

The San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) is actively seeking the public’s assistance to identify an arson suspect who targeted a local Target store on Shoreline Parkway, according to a Facebook post shared by SRPD. The incident, which occurred late Monday night at approximately 11:57 p.m., involved setting a fire that caused significant damage estimated over $2,500.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the suspect approaching an outdoor trash can near the store’s exit with a small bag of trash and a cardboard box. Dressed in a gray hoodie, white pants, white shoes and carrying a black backpack, the individual is allegedly seen pouring a liquid accelerant from a white plastic jug into the trash can and surrounding area, the SRPD added.

After dousing the area with the accelerant, the suspect allegedly lights the cardboard box and places it in the trash can. The fire ignites instantly, with a visible flash that appeared to startle the suspect, leading police to believe the individual may have been injured in the process. Authorities have classified the suspect as highly dangerous and advise the public not to approach them under any circumstances. Authorities have released the surveillance video to aid in identifying and locating the suspect. (RELATED: Fire Ravages Iconic First Baptist Dallas Megachurch In Texas)

Anyone with information related to this arson is encouraged to contact the San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000 or submit a tip online at www.srpd.org/tips.