REPORT: Man Accused Of Stabbing Iconic Author Salman Rushdie Linked To Hezbollah

Federal authorities charged Hadi Matar, the alleged would-be assassin of the famed author Salman Rushdie, Wednesday with having ties to Hezbollah, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Matar, who is 26 years old, faces charges of providing material support for the Lebanese-based Islamic terrorist organization and committing terrorism that crossed national borders, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Famous Author Salman Rushdie, Nearly Killed For Views On Islam, Warns Of New Censorship From ‘Progressive Voices’)

Matar allegedly injured Rushdie at a speaking event in New York in a knife attack in 2022 that blinded the author in one eye, The AP reported. Rushdie gained Iran’s ire after writing the book “The Satanic Verses.” Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme leader, issued a religious edict in 1989 decrying the novel as blasphemous and calling for the author’s death, The AP reported.

Matar has been held in a New York jail without bail since his alleged attempt on the acclaimed author’s life and rejected an offer by state prosecutors to take a plea deal that would shorten his prison sentence, the outlet reported.

“Mr. Matar plans on denying the accusations in the indictment,” Nathaniel Barone, the accused’s attorney, told the outlet. “He plans on proceeding with a vigorous defense and maintain his innocence.”

Matar’s mother observed that her son became socially withdrawn after visiting his father in Lebanon in 2018, the outlet reported. Rushdie wrote about the experience of the attack and the long recovery from the attempt on his life in a memoir published in April, CBS News reported.

“I don’t have any other weapons, but I’d been using this particular tool for quite a long time. So, I thought this was my way of dealing with it,” Rushdie told “60 Minutes” about why he wrote the book, the outlet reported.

Hezbollah is backed by Iran. The country vowed June 29 that Israel would find itself in an “obliterating war” if it invaded Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah. Hezbollah started to lob explosive projectiles into Israel following Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel responded to these attacks with retaliatory strikes.