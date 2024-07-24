House Passes Resolution Condemning Biden And ‘Border Czar’ Harris Over ‘Catastrophic Border Crisis’

The House passed a resolution condemning President Joe Biden’s administration and Vice President Kamala Harris for their “failure to secure the United States border” on Wednesday.

The resolution, which criticizes “Border Czar” Harris’ track record after she was tasked with handling immigration policy, passed the House by a 210-202 vote on Wednesday. H.R. 1376 was introduced by Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania after Biden withdrew his candidacy and subsequently endorsed Harris on Sunday. (RELATED: America’s Border Crisis Could Get A Whole Lot Worse Under Kamala Harris, Experts Say)

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik also introduced H.R. 1371, which also condemns Harris’ border policy record. The resolution was cosponsored by Republican Reps. Neal Dunn of Florida, Greg Lopez of Colorado and Mike Bost of Illinois.

Every elected Democrat is responsible for this border crisis along with every other aspect of Biden’s failed and feckless record which brought skyrocketing Bidenflation, surging violent crimes, chaos, and weakness around the world. pic.twitter.com/D8tn9H0NAb — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 23, 2024

“Kamala Harris’ failed leadership led to the most catastrophic open border crisis in history,” Stefanik said in a statement on X. “Biden’s open border czar Kamala Harris, and every elected Democrat is responsible for this border crisis and they must all be held accountable for their role in jeopardizing our national security and turning every community into a border community.”

“Millions of illegals have poured into our country because of the Biden-Harris Administration’s unconstitutional, illegal executive actions, wiping away President Donald Trump’s effective border security policies which created the most secure border in modern history,” Stefanik said in the statement.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered nearly eight million migrants who have illegally entered the country. In June alone, there were over 83,000 encounters with migrants between ports of entry along the southern border, according to CPB data. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Compared ICE To KKK, Said Agency Should Be Restarted ‘From Scratch’)

Illegal immigration was significantly reigned in under former President Donald Trump as opposed to under Harris’ leadership. During Trump’s term, nearly every month experienced fewer encounters at the southern border compared to the June 2024 numbers, with a few exceptions in fiscal year 2019, according to CBP data.

Stefanik’s resolution pointed out Harris’ track record, noting that it took the presumptive Democratic nominee 93 days before she finally visited the southern border on June 25, 2021. The resolution also emphasized Harris’ lack of communication with relevant immigration agencies, leaders and their staff.

“I’ve never had one conversation with the president or the vice president, for that matter,” retired U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said in an interview with 60 minutes in March. “I was the Chief of the Border Patrol, I commanded 21,000 people. That’s a problem.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Seems To Disappear Entirely Off The Map On Border Issues)

Stefanik’s also highlighted the violent crime that has taken place under Harris’ watch, citing the murdered innocent Americans like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray and Rachel Morin. All three women were allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants.

“Kamala Harris failed as Border czar leading to violent crimes, rapes, and murders of innocent Americans,” Stefanik said in the statement. “We will hold her and Far Left Democrats accountable.”

