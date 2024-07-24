Israeli Forces Recover Body Of Hostage In Gaza: REPORT

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered the body of Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas from the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported Wednesday.

Ahimas, a 20-year-old non-commissioned officer, was killed on Oct. 7 as his unit fought Hamas gunmen near the Israeli town of Kibbutz Nirim, the outlet reported. (RELATED:WaPo Backtracks After Giving Family Of American-Israeli Hostage A Tsk-Tsk Over Gaza Death Toll)

Live update: Body of soldier killed in October 7 battle recovered from Gaza https://t.co/THhicfyXVA — ToI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) July 24, 2024

The bodies of Ahmias and two other deceased soldiers were abducted by Hamas fighters to the Gaza Strip, the outlet reported.

“Tonight, we were informed that the body of the late Tomer Achimas was brought back to Israel … For over nine months, his body was held hostage by Hamas, and this evening, he was rescued by the IDF,” Elad Arazi, head of the Lehavim local council, said, The Jerusalem Post reported. Lehavim was Achimas’s hometown, The Times of Israel reported. Authorities previously announced the recovery of two other bodies of hostages Wednesday, according to the outlet.

Local authorities observed that the bodies Oren Goldin and Maya Goren were returned to Israel by the IDF, the outlet reported. The fallen sergeant’s burial is set for Thursday and he is survived by his parents, four siblings and girlfriend, The Times of Israel reported. The family held a funeral in absentia for Ahimas on Nov. 29, the outlet reported.

The IDF announced on May 17 that they recovered three bodies of other hostages from Gaza. These hostages, Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelernter, were taken “from the Nova Music Festival.” “We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages home. May their memories be a blessing,” the IDF vowed.

Hamas’ deadly invasion in Israel on Oct. 7 took 1200 Israeli lives and ended with the terror organization taking over 200 people captive with them back to the Gaza Strip. Some of the hostages, such as Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab, died in captivity.