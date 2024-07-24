‘Iran’s Useful Idiots’: Bibi Netanyahu Delivers Harsh Dose Of Reality To ‘Gays For Gaza’ Protesters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized “Gays for Gaza” protesters during his Wednesday address to Congress, comparing them to chickens supporting a popular fast-food chain.

Netanyahu spoke to Congress as Israeli military forces continue operations in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed over 1,200 people. He discussed anti-Israel protesters during his speech, calling them “Iran’s useful idiots,” and argued that many don’t understand what they are chanting. (RELATED: Chuck Todd Says ‘Hot War’ In Israel Would Be Fall ‘Nightmare’ For Biden Campaign When Students Are ‘Back On Campus’)

WATCH:



“For all we know, Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now outside this building, not that many, but they’re there, and throughout this city,” Netanyahu said. “Well, I have a message for these protesters, when the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots.”

“Some of these protesters, it’s amazing, absolutely amazing, some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘Gays for Gaza,’” Netanyahu continued. “They might as well hold up signs saying chickens for KFC. These protesters chant ‘from the river to the sea,’ but many don’t have a clue what river and what sea they are talking about. They not only get an F in geography, they get an F in history!”

During Netanyahu’s visit, anti-Israel protesters dumped maggots and insects into the hotel he was staying at. Dozens of Congressional Democrats skipped the address, with some calling Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

