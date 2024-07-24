Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York listed multiple examples of political violence during a Wednesday hearing, but the list omitted notable attacks on conservatives.

The attempted assassinations of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and an attack on Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky were not mentioned in Nadler’s opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” Nadler invoked the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building, the attack on Paul Pelosi and the kidnapping plot targeting Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in his remarks on political violence. (RELATED: ‘Shouldn’t You Hate Trump?’: Former Classmate Recounts Being Called ‘Stupid’ For Backing Trump By Would-Be Assassin)

WATCH:

Jerry Nadler Rattles Off Examples Of Political Violence, Fails To Mention Several Notable Attacks On Conservatives pic.twitter.com/BPG0vSymGZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2024

“If you think that this one assassin’s bullet was a bolt out of the blue and not part of a wave of violence has threatened this nation for years, then you have missed the point that what my Democratic colleagues and I have been imploring you to hear for some time,” Nadler said after he condemned the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. “Election workers, many of them working for free, face near constant threats of violence. In one recent incident in Indiana, a man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill an election worker who said that there were no irregularities in a recent election. That man said quote: ’10 million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it and will expletive kill you’ close quote. That is political violence.”

“In another instance, Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was bludgeoned over the head with a hammer by an intruder in his home within it to capture Ms. Pelosi, interrogate her and possible ‘break her kneecaps’ because of her liberal views, that is political violence,” Nadler continued. “The death threats surging against Vice President Harris, former President Obama, his wife Michelle and Governor [Ron] DeSantis. This, as well as many others, including videos online of individuals holding guns, making assassination threats. That is political violence. The plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow parts of the state government, that is political violence. The brutal deadly attack three years ago against this very building with rioters breaking through peace barriers to run through these halls chanting, ‘Kill Nancy’ and ‘Hang Mike Pence’ and even hanging a noose outside the building. These rioters battering police officers and forcing members of Congress and their staffs to go into hiding, squatting in the spaces under desks or in closets, that is political violence.”

Nadler also attacked Trump for predicting a “bloodbath” should the Republican nominee not win the 2024 election, while omitting that Trump had made those comments about potential job losses in the auto industry stemming from electric vehicle mandates.

