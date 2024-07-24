Biden Faces The Nation Four Days After Dropping Out Via Twitter

President Joe Biden finally addressed the nation publicly for the first time Wednesday since abruptly dropping out of the presidential race four days earlier.

While being out of the public eye since July 17 due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden wrote a letter, posted Sunday to Twitter, announcing that he would be dropping out of the presidential race. The 81-year-old president was seen publicly for the first time Tuesday since July 17, dodging questions about his decision to drop out. Biden, giving the fourth Oval Office address of his presidency, said he dropped out for the sake of “unity,” while encouraging Americans to vote wisely in the upcoming election. (RELATED: Biden Prompts Calls For ‘Proof Of Life’ With Post-Dropout Disappearing Act)

“In recent weeks, it’s become clear to me, I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as President, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all married at a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy that includes personal ambition. So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation,” Biden said in his Oval Office address.

“You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now. Over the next six months, I’ll be focused on doing my job as president,” he continued.

The president, while touting his administration achievements, told the country that the nature of America is at risk in the upcoming election. Biden also promoted Vice President Kamala Harris and attempted to stress the importance of Americans’ vote.

“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. You just have to keep faith, keep the faith, and remember who we are. We’re the United States of America, and there’s simply nothing nothing beyond our capacity. We do it together. Let’s act together, preserve our democracy,” Biden said, alluding to his previous campaign message about Trump.

The calls for Biden to drop out of the presidential election started just thirty minutes into his June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Biden began stumbling through answers, looking lost and confused.

“Every Democrat I know is texting that this is bad,” Obama campaign alumnus Ravi Gupta tweeted just 15 minutes into the debate.

Over the course of several weeks, prominent Democrats came out publicly against Biden. The Biden campaign entered damage control mode, setting up interviews with ABC News, NBC News and a press conference for the president. A NATO press conference bought Biden’s campaign more time as he managed to make it through without significant issues.

But it appeared that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer finally tipped the scale. Pelosi reportedly confronted the president about his declining poll numbers and ability to actually beat Trump in the election. Then, behind closed doors, Schumer told the president that his decision to stay in the race could cost Democrats down-ballot races, according to The Washington Post.

“On that day I told you as a st that winter, we’re stood in a winter apparel and winter possibilities, peril of possibilities we’re in the grip of the war. We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in the century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. We came together as Americans. We got through it. We merge stronger, more prosperous and more secure,” the president said, referring to his inauguration day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Sticking with the theme of his drop out announcement, Biden endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris thirty minutes later in a tweet. Since, Harris has earned the support of prominent Democrats and enough delegates to all but officially secure the nomination. Harris is running based on a party insider vote with virtually no primary voter approval.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The president made his announcement 107 days ahead of the November election. Biden informed a majority of his staff of his decision just one minute before his twitter account pushed publish on the announcement, according to The New York Times.

Amid calls for the president to resign the presidency, Biden ensured the nation that he continues to finish his term.

“I’ve given my heart and my soul to our nation. Like so many others, I’ve been blessed many times in return the love and support of the American people. I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you.”