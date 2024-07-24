John King Reveals One Of The Key Things That Voters Noticed About Biden

CNN’s John King said Wednesday evening voters began to question if President Joe Biden was “up for the job,” due to him being “less visible.”

King appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” along with a panel of commentators to discuss their reactions to Biden’s first address to the nation following his withdrawal from the 2024 race. In a response to CNN host Anderson Cooper regarding how much the public will now see Biden, King questioned what Biden could get done with the remainder of his term before addressing his lack of visibility prior to dropping his reelection bid. (RELATED: ‘Hid From The American People’: Doocy Asks KJP Point-Blank To Reveal Who Covered Up Biden’s Mental Fitness)

“One of the issues, one of the reasons voters were way ahead of Washington in saying, ‘is he up to the job?,’ is because he has been such a less visible president. Way less visible than Donald Trump, but even less visible than past, even if you go before Trump, who‘s ever present,” King said. “So will they — I think it‘s an interesting question for him and his staff. How do they choose those moments? When is it helpful to be out there? How much power do they give Harris over that?”

Prior to the response, King stated Biden’s visibility will depend on “how much he can get done,” as he noted how Ukraine is “still on the ballot” for the 2024 race.

“We‘re going to see him tomorrow in a very difficult conversation with the Israeli prime minister. You heard the president talking about NATO and trying to fight up for Ukraine. Ukraine is on the ballot. America‘s role in the world is on the ballot, even though Joe Biden is not,” King said.

“So when he sees the opportunities, to Evan‘s point, is a very proud man, incredibly stubborn man. We know he is mad about this and angry about this even if he has come to peace with the political math part of it. We know it stirs at him. So what can he do to build his legacy? And again, if he‘s standing up for America and the world,” King continued. “Domestically, there‘s nothing that can be done in the Congress, isn‘t going to do anything. Are there things you can do through executive action? He will look for those opportunities, but you‘re absolutely right.”

Following Biden’s poor debate performance, the president received a wave of backlash from Democratic lawmakers and political pundits over his struggles to finish his statements and freezing mid-statement at one point while debating former President Donald Trump.

As some Democrats questioned Biden’s mental fitness and his ability to serve another four terms, a post-debate CBS/YouGov poll showed 72% of Americans do not believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, jumping seven points from a previous survey taken in early June.

Prior to the debate, legacy media and other outlets had downplayed Biden’s mental fitness as they accused Republicans questioning the president’s mental fitness of pushing a narrative, despite the many gaffes Biden has made publicly. In a July 23 briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called video clips that had circulated online showing Biden’s mess ups, as “cheap fakes” organized by Republicans.

