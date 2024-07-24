Keanu Reeves’ Insanely Gross, Celeb-Filled Injury Story Will Make You Queasy

Superstar actor Keanu Reeves described Tuesday how he acquired a horrendous injury. Warning: this one might make you feel a little queasy.

Reeves joined “The Late Show” on Tuesday, telling the audience all about how he ended up with a gnarly knee injury while filming a new comedy with A-listers Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen. The lads were in a cold plunge, Reeves explained.

“I was loving it, I was standing there, and we finish the scene, and you know when you’re cold and you’re [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?” Reeves explained, showing exactly what he meant by shuffling his body along the set.

“I’m doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down and then, just here, there was like a little pocket, and my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn’t follow,” Reeves continued. “And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it’s got some stuff, and I spiked it. And my patella — kneecap — cracked like a potato chip.”

Did you puke? I almost puked.

Reeves thought the fall was just superficial at first. And then his “knee was blowing up,” so clearly something was wrong. Apparently Reeves didn’t let the injury quell his spirit. He carried on filming the comedy, called “Good Fortune,” despite it all. (RELATED: True Story Behind ‘Cowboy Cartel’ Trailer Makes ‘Yellowstone’ Look PG-13)

The real downside? Though Lionsgate is distributing the flick, there’s no news on when it’ll hit theaters. But hopefully we won’t have to wait too long!