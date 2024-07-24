NFL Receiver Michael Gallup Shocks Fans With Sudden Retirement

Las Vegas Raiders placed Michael Gallup on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Gallup, a recent acquisition by the Las Vegas Raiders, announced his retirement from professional football just one day before the team’s first training camp practice, according to ESPN. Gallup, 28, who signed a one-year contract with the Raiders potentially worth up to $3 million in April, was anticipated to be a strong contender for the team’s No. 3 receiver spot.

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, 28, officially RETIRES. After one offseason with the Raiders, Gallup said, I’m outta here. READ: https://t.co/tHFKVECFBz pic.twitter.com/4eVDhDSh4V — OutKick (@Outkick) July 24, 2024

A six-year veteran of the NFL, all previously with the Dallas Cowboys, Gallup had a notable career with 266 receptions, 3,744 yards, and 21 touchdowns. His tenure with the Cowboys ended when he was released March 15, a move that freed up $9.5 million in salary cap space for the team, ESPN reported. Following an ACL injury in late 2021, Gallup struggled to return to his peak form. Despite a five-year, $57.5 million contract signed with the Cowboys in 2022, his performance post-injury did not mirror the high average of 15.5 yards per catch he previously maintained.

His performance after the injury included 73 catches for 842 yards and six touchdowns, with no 100-yard games in the regular seasons of 2022 and 2023, although he did shine in the wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers in January, snagging six passes for 103 yards, ESPN stated. His peak season was in 2019, recording 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. (RELATED: Las Vegas Raiders Introduce An Epic Way To Tailgate, But It’s Reportedly Going To Cost You Some Serious Coin)

Additionally, the Raiders are dealing with other roster adjustments as they head into training camp. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed four games last season — a career high — due to injuries and underwent offseason shoulder surgery, will start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to ESPN. Others joining him on the PUP list include new receiver Jalen Guyton, linebacker Darien Butler, guard Jake Johanning, and rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson.