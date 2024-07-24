Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Chooses Team Over Money In What’s An Absolute Fresh Breath Of Air In 2024

“He’s very excited to be back in the building with the rest of the guys … still going through his business here even without a contract,” said Hill.

On top of that, Tagovailoa won’t just be at training camp, he’ll also be a participant in workouts — a true man of the 3-0-5.

Last season, Tagovailoa led the league in passing with 4,624 yards, while also tallying 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the stat sheet. He also completed 69.3% of his passes, a career-high, and earned his first Pro Bowl berth in the process. The season before, he led the NFL in passer rating.