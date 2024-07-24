Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Chooses Team Over Money In What’s An Absolute Fresh Breath Of Air In 2024

That’s my quarterback!
The Miami Dolphins‘ training camp is starting up, and after some offseason drama, it’s official: Tua Tagovailoa will not hold out to force himself a new contract.
Tyreek Hill, the superstar wide receiver for the Phins, spoke to reporters Tuesday and said that Tagovailoa showed up to camp in “great spirits” despite his ongoing negotiations for a deal. (RELATED: Panthers’ Bryce Young Is Going Viral For … Actually Being A Middle Schooler?)
“He’s very excited to be back in the building with the rest of the guys … still going through his business here even without a contract,” said Hill.
On top of that, Tagovailoa won’t just be at training camp, he’ll also be a participant in workouts — a true man of the 3-0-5.
Last season, Tagovailoa led the league in passing with 4,624 yards, while also tallying 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the stat sheet. He also completed 69.3% of his passes, a career-high, and earned his first Pro Bowl berth in the process. The season before, he led the NFL in passer rating.
