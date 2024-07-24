YouTube Star Ava Kris Tyson Resigns From Mr. Beast’s Show After Being Accused Of Grooming Children

Ava Kris Tyson stepped away from the “Mr. Beast” channel Tuesday after being accused of grooming a minor.

YouTuber “Prism42” posted a 45-minute video online June 13 and outlined alleged evidence of inappropriate interactions between Tyson and a now 20-year-old named Lava. Prism42 claimed the alleged inappropriate exchange occurred when Tyson was 20 years old and Lava was 13, according to Rolling Stone.

Prism42 shared a Snapchat that Tyson allegedly sent to Lava, which allegedly showed his face alongside the words, “Cumming for America.” Lava denied the inappropriate exchange ever happened July 22 on Twitter. Tyson issued an apology for his past behavior and announced his decision to depart the show July 23.

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Tyson played a major role in the successful show, but in spite of denying the grooming allegations made against him, he felt it was best for him to walk away.

To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

The YouTube star reflected on the impact this matter had on the show as a whole.

“In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.”

Tyson rose to his own defense by saying, “I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.”

I don’t want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Lava was quoted as saying, “I was NOT groomed by Kris Tyson,” and followed up with, “I did not meet Kris Tyson by myself[.] I [met] Kris & the MrBeast crew with my family present.”

“I ran a discord with Kris Tyson when I was 13 and edgy inappropriate jokes were said that’s it,” Lava said, according to an entertainment media personality who interviewed him, Keemstar.

These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away… pic.twitter.com/FID7uBlc6h — Lava (@LavaGS) July 22, 2024

“Kris literally did nothing wrong,” Lava said, before adding this was based on “massive lies and twisting the truth.” (RELATED: Several Injuries Reported During Internet Star MrBeast’s Competition Show)

“This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited everyday online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all.”