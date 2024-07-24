‘What Is She Willing To Hide?’: MSNBC Swing Voter Panel Questions If Kamala Covered Up Biden Health Issues

Swing voters interviewed by MSNBC questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in covering up President Joe Biden’s alleged health issues.

Biden announced on Sunday that he would end his reelection bid and endorsed Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination. One Wisconsin voter blamed Biden’s staff for him “being in office in this condition,” while others turned their focus to Harris. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

“She also helped to keep him in where he’s at right now and if he is really as bad as what they have been saying, I think if he steps down as president and she steps into the presidency before the end of his term, it almost makes me question a little bit more why it didn’t happen sooner,” one voter told MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan. “She’s worked with him. She’s been, to my understanding, with him daily or at least a couple of days a week. Why hasn’t this been brought to attention? If she is willing to hide that type of information, once she’s in office, now, what is she willing to hide for herself?”

WATCH:



“So I think that makes me a little bit uneasy, not necessarily I wouldn’t vote for her, but it definitely opens that questioning of why now? Why are you now being okay with exposing Biden’s health concerns? Is it because it benefits you?” the voter continued, after which a male participant called Harris a “power grabber.”

Other panelists expressed agreement when asked if “it calls into the Vice President’s judgement that she has been around while Biden’s health has deteriorated.”

“100% agree,” a young male voter said, adding, “but it also seems like that is kind of how she carries herself. She kind of does what in the moment she needs to continue to do to move forward and move up.”

Democrats put pressure on Biden to withdraw from the race following a poor performance during the June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, during which the president appeared to freeze and made several verbal gaffes.

