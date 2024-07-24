Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Fellow Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib ‘Useful Idiot’ For Demonstration During World Leader’s Speech

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace chided Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her political activism during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech Wednesday.

Mace wrote that her fellow congresswoman was “Iran’s useful idiot” in a tweet with a photo of Tlaib holding a sign reading “War Criminal” and a Palestinian flag pinned on her shirt. (RELATED: ‘You’re Full Of Sh*t Today’: Rep. Nancy Mace Point-Blank Offers Secret Service Director Her Time To Resign)

Tlaib described Israel’s military operation in Gaza as “Netanyahu’s genocide” in a tweet.

Joining me in the chamber today is Hani Almadhoun, who has lost over 150 members of his extended family in Netanyahu’s genocide. After witnessing his sister forced to eat animal feed, he and his family were determined to start a soup kitchen to feed their starving neighbors. pic.twitter.com/H5Wtj2N1Ql — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) July 24, 2024

The congresswoman of Palestinian descent also claimed that Israel was “using starvation as a weapon of war, a war crime. They will not erase us. Palestinians exist and we deserve to live.”

The Israeli apartheid regime is using starvation as a weapon of war, a war crime. They will not erase us. Palestinians exist and we deserve to live. Our presence today will be a reminder that we aren’t going anywhere.https://t.co/71rsQOz3Dw — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) July 24, 2024

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry alleges that 34 people died from starvation since the Israeli army entered Gaza en masse Oct. 27, according to Save the Children press release published June 25. Israel engaged in the ongoing military operation because Hamas invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas’ invasion left over 1,200 Israelis killed and the terror organization took hundreds hostage.

Mace’s remarks echoed Netanyahu’s words employed in his speech before Congress. Netanyahu referred to anti-Israel activists who are funded, promoted, praised by “the tyrants of Tehran [Iran]” as “Iran’s useful idiots.”