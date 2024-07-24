Editorial

NBC Is Gloriously Returning Their Legendary ‘Roundball Rock’ Theme Amid Locking Up NBA Television Rights

BLOG
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: The official NBC Sports interview microphone in the hand of a pundit ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 8, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

NBC went against the corporate mold and actually gave the people what they wanted!

When it comes to the NBA’s 11-year, $75 billion television deal, it has to be the league’s return to NBC that is getting people excited the most. And in particular, the television network’s return of their iconic “Roundball Rock” theme.

It’s been a conversation for quite some time now, but was made gloriously official Wednesday by NBC.

NBC Sports made the announcement in a video that was posted on their social media. (RELATED: ‘I’m On The B Team’: Paul George Blasts Clippers Not Even A Month After He Leaves For 76ers)

Between 1990-2002, the iconic theme was used for NBC‘s “NBA on NBC” coverage. It was played 12,000 times during that span, according to John Tesh, the guy who made the song.

Literally as soon as it was reported that NBC was interested in bringing back the NBA, fans called for “Roundball Rock” to make a return.

And ladies and gentlemen, we got our wish!

WATCH:

I’m like everybody else in the sense that I wanted NBC to bring back “Roundball Rock,” so it’s nice to see things official.

With that being said, we all saw this coming, so it’s not the most surprising thing in the world. Still, good to see it official, it’s just hard for me to get excited for it right now because it’s July (basketball doesn’t start until October) and we’re currently in the middle of another season of “Big Brother”!

Holy hell, the Daily Caller needs to let me blog about this show, the fireworks!

Request that ish over at sendtips@dailycaller.com! (LMAO)