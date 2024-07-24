NBC Is Gloriously Returning Their Legendary ‘Roundball Rock’ Theme Amid Locking Up NBA Television Rights

NBC went against the corporate mold and actually gave the people what they wanted!

When it comes to the NBA’s 11-year, $75 billion television deal, it has to be the league’s return to NBC that is getting people excited the most. And in particular, the television network’s return of their iconic “Roundball Rock” theme.

It’s been a conversation for quite some time now, but was made gloriously official Wednesday by NBC.

NBC Sports made the announcement in a video that was posted on their social media. (RELATED: ‘I’m On The B Team’: Paul George Blasts Clippers Not Even A Month After He Leaves For 76ers)

Between 1990-2002, the iconic theme was used for NBC‘s “NBA on NBC” coverage. It was played 12,000 times during that span, according to John Tesh, the guy who made the song.

Literally as soon as it was reported that NBC was interested in bringing back the NBA, fans called for “Roundball Rock” to make a return.

And ladies and gentlemen, we got our wish!

WATCH:

🗣 TURN IT UP. I LOVE THIS SONG! The NBA is coming back – Fall 2025 on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/xz6hOVbpZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 24, 2024

I’m like everybody else in the sense that I wanted NBC to bring back “Roundball Rock,” so it’s nice to see things official.

With that being said, we all saw this coming, so it’s not the most surprising thing in the world. Still, good to see it official, it’s just hard for me to get excited for it right now because it’s July (basketball doesn’t start until October) and we’re currently in the middle of another season of “Big Brother”!

