Officials Delay Olympic Soccer Game For Hours As Fan Mayhem Ensues Over Final Call

The 2024 Men’s Olympics opening soccer game between Argentina and Morocco was filled with drama and controversy due to a delay caused by a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review and unrest from fans.

Morocco established a 2-0 lead, one before and one after halftime. Argentina managed to score one goal later in the match, according to ESPN.

The match extended to 110 minutes and 29 seconds in total, as reported by the news outlet. The delay came near the final moments of when Cristian Medina scored a last second goal for Argentina. (RELATED: The Olympics Is Off To A Brilliant Start With A Drone Scandal, Coaches Getting Kicked Out And Staffers Being Detained)

Argentina’s 90’+16th minute equaliser against Morocco was disallowed for offside 2 hours after the game ended. Justice done but why did it took 2 hours. One of the most embarrassing moments in football ever…pic.twitter.com/w4jFIFA7E9 — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) July 24, 2024

However, Moroccan fans angrily disputed the goal, arguing that it was scored after the time had expired, ESPN reported. Some of the outraged spectators threw objects onto the pitch and entered the premises. The situation became so tense that referee Glenn Nyberg removed both teams from the field to maintain safety.

While the match was paused, a message was displayed on the stadium’s big screen telling fans to leave. “Your session has been suspended please make your way to the nearest exit,” the message read.

The VAR team reviewed Argentina’s goal, which took almost two hours. They eventually ruled that Bruno Amione, who passed the ball to Medina had been offside at the time, which meant the goal was invalid.