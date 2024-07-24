‘Hid From The American People’: Doocy Asks KJP Point-Blank To Reveal Who Covered Up Biden’s Mental Fitness

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday to reveal who covered up President Joe Biden’s cognitive health from the public.

Jean-Pierre accused Doocy of loving the narrative that the White House covered up Biden’s mental decline before his notably disastrous performance at the June 27 debate, which ultimately led to the president’s decision to drop out. The press secretary denied there had been any coverup by staffers to hide the president’s condition, insisting he independently made the “selfless” decision to leave the race.

“It would seem that people in this White House knew that President Biden was slipping and it was hidden from the American people,” Doocy began. “So who ordered White House officials to cover up a declining president?”

“I know that is a narrative that you love,” Jean-Pierre said, followed by an interjection from Doocy. “Okay, you’re asking me two multiple questions here. Wait, wait. First of all, there’s been no cover up. I want to be very clear about that. I know that’s the narrative that you all want.”

Doocy then asked Jean-Pierre to “admit” Biden’s debate performance was “not just a bad night.” The press secretary repeated there was no coverup, and added the president made a “selfless” and “admirable” decision by dropping out of the race on Sunday.

Doocy Asks KJP Point-Blank To Reveal Who Covered Up Biden’s Mental Fitness pic.twitter.com/Ag43bnQcm0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2024

“And what I will say is that, it is not easy making a decision that the president made on Sunday. It is just not,” Jean-Pierre continued. “It is not. And as you’ve all reported, it is historic. It is unusual, this is not the norm. And making a decision like that for someone who’s been in public service for 54 years, U.S. senator for 36, vice president to President Obama for 8 and now a first time president himself. These are not easy decisions to make, they’re just not. So the fact that he was able to make that decision in a selfless way, that’s admirable.”

Thirty-six Democrats urged Biden to exit the race after the debate, among them being California Rep. Adam Schiff, Montana Sen. Jon Tester, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and New York Rep. Pat Ryan. (RELATED: Peter Doocy Confronts Karine Jean-Pierre On Several Signs Of Biden’s Declining Cognitive Health)

Before the debate, legacy media outlets and Democrats downplayed signs of Biden’s declining mental health by accusing Republicans, and in some cases even Russia, of pushing a narrative regarding concerns of his cognitive abilities. Jean-Pierre labeled many video clips of Biden appearing to be confused or stumble on his words as “cheap fakes” orchestrated by Republicans during a July 23 briefing.

The press secretary further said any concerns that Biden cannot finish the remainder of his term in office is “ridiculous” during a Tuesday appearance on “The View.”

Doocy then asked whether Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, wants to abolish Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) and mentioned how she had never spoken to former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz while appointed to address root causes at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“What should that tell us about her leadership style?” Doocy asked.

“She was supposed to be doing root causes dealing with diplomacy. Diplomacy. That’s what her job was supposed to be. Diplomatic. That’s the job,” Jean-Pierre said.

Experts warned the Daily Caller News Foundation on Monday that the border crisis could reach new heights if Harris is elected in November. NumbersUSA, which publishes report cards on members of Congress, gave Harris an F- rating on immigration.

