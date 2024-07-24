‘You J*cked Off In A F*cking Parking Lot’: Cal Quantrill’s Savage Trolling Towards Reese McGuire Nearly Sparks Brawl

And to think I won a bet off this game. (LMAO)

The Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox squared off in a Thursday afternoon game, and things got quite interesting at Coors Field in the top of the fourth inning.

Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill was facing a jam with two outs on the board, and ended up getting out of it after Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire flew out to center field. However, things hit a boiling point, and quickly, before he even made it back to the dugout. And on top of that, the situation got incredibly personal — incredibly, incredibly personal. Like, we’re talking disrespectful as hell. So much so, that it cleared the benches and nearly sparked up an outright brawl.

Following the out being made, Quantrill shouted and put up his leg in a moment of relief. Well, McGuire didn’t seem to be too happy about it, and as a result, he stopped heading to first base and switched his focus to the Colorado pitcher. (RELATED: ‘They’re Acting Like It’s Mardi Gras’: Michael Kay Rips Rays’ Jose Siri To Shreds For Celebrating While Losing)

But his momentum didn’t last long at all, as Quantrill savagely trolled that ass.

“You j*cked off in a f*cking parking lot, you dumb f*ck,” Quantrill yelled at Reese.

And from there, the two nearly got into a fight, with benches clearing that almost sparked up an outright brawl between the Rockies and Red Sox.

WATCH:

Cal Quantrill said “you jacked off in a fucking parking lot you dumb fuck” to Reese McGuire. #RedSox #Rockies That caused the benches to clear. pic.twitter.com/ajAiKkntSp — Dan Cleary🛸 (@DanCleary79) July 24, 2024

Benches clear between the Red Sox and Rockies in Denver. pic.twitter.com/HGeR7Y7SY0 — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2024

If you don’t know what Quantrill is referencing, Reese was placed under arrest in 2020 for allegedly masturbating in a parking lot in Dunedin, Florida that was located close to the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training facility. Reese played for the Blue Jays at the time.

Absolute grade-A troll move by Cal Quantrill.