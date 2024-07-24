Security Guard For Chris Brown’s Event Sues The Star For $15 Million After Violent Encounter: REPORT

Frederick Overpeck, a security guard at Chris Brown’s Fort Worth, Texas concert, sued the star for $15 million after an alleged violent encounter.

Overpeck’s lawsuit was filed in the Harris County District Court, Wednesday. The documents state he claimed to have suffered a “severely injured hip and cracked vertebrae in his neck,” during his attempts to stop an assault Brown and his entourage allegedly initiated against a concertgoer, according to Rolling Stone. The security guard hired the same lawyer as the four alleged victims of the assault, Tony Buzbee. They sued Brown for $50 million.

Overpeck said he was attempting to put an end to the violent encounter when he became caught in the mix and sustained injuries. The court documents noted that he was hired as the lead security guard for the back of house at Dickies Arena, according to Rolling Stone.

The security guard said he saw Brown personally throw the first punch against one of the four plaintiffs that processed their lawsuit against the famous singer, Monday. Overpeck claimed he was thrown out of the way when he attempted to intervene, according to Rolling Stone.

“This was an unprovoked attack and Chris Brown not only directed it, he threw the first punch,” Buzbee said in a statement issued to Rolling Stone. “We will use the full force and weight of the court system to obtain justice here.”

This lawsuit names Brown, several members of his camp, and the concert’s promoter, Live Nation, as defendants in the case. (RELATED: Alleged Victims Sue Chris Brown For $50 Million In Assault Case)

Overpeck is suing for assault, battery, negligence/gross negligence, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to Rolling Stone.

