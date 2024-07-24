‘She’s An Idiot’: Kamala Harris Savaged By MSNBC’s Wisconsin Women Voter Focus Group

A panel of Wisconsin female voters cast doubt on Vice President Kamala Harris’ intelligence and competence during a segment aired on “Morning Joe” Wednesday.

Harris has started her campaign by touting her qualifications rather than race and identity since Sunday when President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her. The group of Trump voters told NBC political analyst Elise Jordan that they think Harris is an incompetent “idiot.” (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

‘She’s An Idiot’: Kamala Harris Savaged By MSNBC’s Wisconsinite Women Voter Focus Group pic.twitter.com/6MWCr61OIx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2024

“How do you perceive Vice President Harris compared to President Biden in terms of competency and experience?” Jordan asked.

One woman said she believes Harris is “worse” while another said, “She doesn’t even know what’s going on at the border. That’s what she was supposed to be doing.”

Jordan asked when the group believes the United States will have its first woman president.

“When there’s a competent one,” a different voter said.

Another voter said, “I don’t get a good feel for her” while a voter named Mary said, “I think she’s an idiot.”

Jordan asked Mary why she feels this way about Harris.

“Because she hasn’t done anything in the time that she’s had. We don’t know anything about her as far as her three years so far in the White House. She’s not real smart.”

A different Wisconsin voter panel questioned whether Harris was involved in covering up President Joe Biden’s alleged health issues in a segment also aired on “Morning Joe” Wednesday.

“She also helped to keep him in where he’s at right now and if he is really as bad as what they have been saying, I think if he steps down as president and she steps into the presidency before the end of his term, it almost makes me question a little bit more why it didn’t happen sooner,” one voter told Jordan. “She’s worked with him. She’s been, to my understanding, with him daily or at least a couple of days a week. Why hasn’t this been brought to attention? If she is willing to hide that type of information, once she’s in office, now, what is she willing to hide for herself?”

“So I think that makes me a little bit uneasy, not necessarily I wouldn’t vote for her, but it definitely opens that questioning of why now? Why are you now being okay with exposing Biden’s health concerns? Is it because it benefits you?” the voter continued, after which a male voter described Harris as a “power grabber.”

Other panelists agreed when Jordan asked if “it calls into the Vice President’s judgement that she has been around while Biden’s health has deteriorated.”

