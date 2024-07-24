Soros Acquires Stake In Media Brand Targeting Key 2024 Voting Demographic

Soros Fund Management has acquired a stake in a collection of media brands that produce content aimed at reaching college-aged women, expanding the Soros media portfolio ahead of the 2024 election, Axios reported Wednesday.

Her Campus Media, the company Soros Fund Management invested in, did not reveal how large of a stake it sold to Soros but says the conglomerate’s day-to-day operations will remain unchanged, according to Axios. The media company maintains a website that produces content, often written by female college students for female college students, on topics like pop culture, health, fashion and politics.

“We came to understand that [Soros Fund Management] believes wholeheartedly in the Her Campus Media company, vision and mission,” Her Campus Media CEO Stephanie Kaplan Lewis told Axios. “It was clear that they really love what we do and aren’t looking to change it but are looking to help us accelerate into our next stage of growth.” (RELATED: Soros PAC Bets Big On White Women To Deliver 2024 Victory For Democrats)

Her Campus Media has seen considerable recent growth, doubling its revenue over the past three years, acquiring other brands targeted at young women and employing roughly 100 people, according to Axios. Her Campus has about 139,000 followers on Instagram and just under 35,000 followers on X.

Young female voters, like those targeted by Her Campus Media, are among those most likely to support the Democratic Party, according to polling data. A 2023 survey, for instance, found that 64% of women aged 18 to 25 identify as either liberal or progressive, compared to just 39% of men in the same age range who identify as left-leaning.

Her Campus Media publishes a significant amount of political news and opinion articles, including pieces encouraging readers to vote, praising affirmative action and advocating for greater access to abortion. The outlet has also published a number of positive articles on vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Democracy PAC, a political action committee funded almost exclusively by Soros, recently donated $1 million to the One For All Committee, an organization that is running advertisements to convince “moderate white women” to vote for Democrats in “key battleground states.”

The college female-focused outlet is just the latest in a series of media acquisitions made by the Soros network in recent years. Soros has, since 2022, invested in Crooked Media, a network of podcasts that includes the popular “Pod Save America” show, purchased a large stake in Audacy in February, the nation’s second-largest network of radio stations, and Soros Fund Management has discussed acquiring Cumulus Media, a radio network that operates hundreds of networks and reaches 250 million people every month.

Soros Fund Management was also involved in Latino Media Network’s $60 million purchase of more than a dozen Spanish radio stations operating throughout the country, including the conservative Radio Mambí in Florida. The purchase spurred some conservative Spanish-language radio hosts to leave their shows, citing editorial disagreements.

Soros Fund Management is the primary asset manager for Open Society Foundations, a network of nonprofits founded by Soros that has poured billions of dollars into left-of-center activist organizations across the world. Soros handed off control of the philanthropic empire to his son Alex in 2023.

Alex described himself as “more political” than his father in a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Her Campus Media and a Soros spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.