Prayers Are Answered As Comedian Tim Dillon Books Career-Changing Netflix Deal

Prayers were answered Tuesday as it was revealed that comedian Tim Dillon is returning to Netflix with a talk show-style special right ahead of the 2024 election amid a slew of other deals.

“Everyone shut up. Tim Dillon is talking and everyone needs to hear what he has to say,” this is a typical quote from the members of my household whenever Dillon graces the World Wide Web with another podcast episode or appearance. And now Dillon appears to be turning his attention to all of us in his upcoming pre-November 2024 hour-long special, according to Deadline.

The unscripted show “will focus on the most important, but often overlooked, element of our political system: The People. And pose the question: Do we get what we deserve?” But here’s how Dillon announced it on his own social media:

Kim Cheatle please respond to our request for you to have a picnic with me on the sloped roof. Would be good for America pic.twitter.com/j0BFuWGthM — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 23, 2024

This caption says to me that, if Dillon wasn’t extremely gay, he’d probably be the most eligible bachelor in the nation. What woman doesn’t want a man with such sharp wit and political expertise with such a masterful ability for self-awareness? Huh? (RELATED: Two Of America’s Top Comedians Seem Set On One Presidential Candidate For 2024)

“The Tim Dillon Show” averages a million viewers a week, making him one of the most popular talkers in the country. His brand is irreverent and often skins the knuckle down to the bone. If you’ve not heard any of his stuff before, I highly recommend listening to his interview with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines.

Aside from being one of the most bizarre friends of Alex Jones, Dillon will also appear in “Joker: Folie à Deux” and a new slasher movie “Thanksgiving,” according to The Wrap.

I may be a little biased, as I listen to Dillon more than I listen to almost anyone else in the entire world, but I feel like this special has the potential to make mainstream comedy funny again. I hope this isn’t too much pressure for Dillon. But he better not eff it up. (RELATED: Relax, Everyone. The Deep State Isn’t ‘Organized’ Enough To Do Anything, Ever, Says One Too Many People)

His prior special “Tim Dillon: A Real Hero” is available on Netflix already. Go watch it.