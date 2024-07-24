Editorial

Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan In ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

BLOG
Celebrity Sightings In New Jersey - June 11, 2024

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
The hotly-anticipated trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s transformation into Bob Dylan in the biopic “A Complete Unknown” dropped Wednesday, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Chalamet isn’t exactly as unrecognizable as Dylan, but “A Complete Unknown” is going to change a lot for the young actor. And could easily define the rest of his career. The trailer is simple, showing glimpses of Dylan’s life from his childhood to his infamous haunts around New York City. The whole thing is narrated by Edward Norton in such a way that you’re transported to a different dimension for a moment, one where things are far simpler than right here, right now.

The synopsis reads: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s …  meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965,” according to Deadline.

HOBOKEN, NJ – JUNE 11: Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet are seen on the movie set of the ‘A Complete Unknown’ on June 11, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOBOKEN, NJ – JUNE 11: Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning are seen on the movie set of the ‘A Complete Unknown’ on June 11, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

OAKLAND, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Bob Dylan is performing at the Oakland Coliseum Arena, Oakland, Ca. on November 13, 1978. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Bob Dylan performs as a surprise guest during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The film also stars Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman, Scoot McNairy, and more, according to IMDB. (RELATED: Cinema Returns To Pure Action-Packed Hilarious Escapism In ‘The Fall Guy’ Trailer)

I would argue that most people under the age of 30 don’t care about who Bob Dylan is, and most probably won’t care … until they see this film. I have a weird feeling it’ll quickly become a cult classic, and possibly lead to a total resurgence of the annoying as heck indie musician (but probably some great music).

The movie is “coming soon” and will only be in theaters.

