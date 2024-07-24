Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan In ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

The hotly-anticipated trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s transformation into Bob Dylan in the biopic “A Complete Unknown” dropped Wednesday, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Chalamet isn’t exactly as unrecognizable as Dylan, but “A Complete Unknown” is going to change a lot for the young actor. And could easily define the rest of his career. The trailer is simple, showing glimpses of Dylan’s life from his childhood to his infamous haunts around New York City. The whole thing is narrated by Edward Norton in such a way that you’re transported to a different dimension for a moment, one where things are far simpler than right here, right now.

The synopsis reads: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s … meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965,” according to Deadline.

The film also stars Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman, Scoot McNairy, and more, according to IMDB. (RELATED: Cinema Returns To Pure Action-Packed Hilarious Escapism In ‘The Fall Guy’ Trailer)

I would argue that most people under the age of 30 don’t care about who Bob Dylan is, and most probably won’t care … until they see this film. I have a weird feeling it’ll quickly become a cult classic, and possibly lead to a total resurgence of the annoying as heck indie musician (but probably some great music).

The movie is “coming soon” and will only be in theaters.

Listen to classic Bob Dylan songs: