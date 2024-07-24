Trump Shooter Searched ‘How Far Away’ JFK Assassin Was, Christopher Wray Reveals

The 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump searched online for details about the distance from which John F. Kennedy was assassinated, FBI Director Christopher Wray disclosed on Wednesday.

Thomas Michael Crooks got within rifle range of Trump by climbing to the roof of a building near the former president’s rally, killing former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore and injuring two other attendees, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver. Wray, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, said the FBI’s investigation of Crooks’ devices yielded a Google search about Lee Harvey Oswald’s distance from Kennedy when he assassinated him. (RELATED: ‘I’m Supposed To Be Dead’: Donald Trump Reflects After ‘Very Surreal’ Brush With Death)

“One of the things that I can share here today that has not been shared yet is that we’ve, just in the last couple days, found that, from our review … analysis of a laptop that the investigation ties to the shooter, reveals that on July 6, he did a Google search for ‘how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?’ And so that’s a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind,” Wray said.

The FBI director added that the search took place on the same date Crooks seems to have registered for the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he attempted to assassinate the former president.

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt and her evasive testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” Cheatle said in an email to staff obtained by the Associated Press on Tuesday. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

