UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Has What Might Be The Most Awkward Press Conference Of All-Time

AWKWARD. AS. FUNK.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster had his chance to introduce not just him, but his program to the Big Ten during a media days press conference Wednesday. But uh … things didn’t go well for the skipper, and it started from the get-go with an absolutely awkward opening statement.

Maybe we should give a little bit of a break to Foster considering he’s a first-year head coach, and on top of that, the pressure in the Big Ten is real. Indianapolis featured a massive contingency as they always do for media days. And also in Foster’s defense, he’s already chopped it up with the Los Angeles media and things went well on that end.

So, maybe it was the pressure of the Big Ten?

Still, what a doozy for Foster.

WATCH:

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster with a really awkward Big Ten media day opening statement pic.twitter.com/dHX5ayP7K3 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) July 24, 2024

If you’re a UCLA fan, you’ve gotta be a little concerned for the upcoming season after seeing this, right?

Better yet, how are you feeling if you’re the athletic director? Are you regretting your hire?

I mean, I get it, stumbles happen, but come on. (RELATED: SMU’s Rhett Lashlee Challenges FSU’s Mike Norvell To ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ To Determine Who’s Kicking Off)

This dude said we might not know much about UCLA … who the hell doesn’t know anything about UCLA? And then you follow that up by saying it’s in LA and so is USC? And then you follow that up by looking to your left and giving a chuckle to who was probably his AD?!

LMAO … UCLA football is going to be fun as hell to watch this season.