Mom Survives Near-Fatal Grizzly Bear Mauling, Saved By Hair Clip

A mother narrowly escaped death June 30 when a hair clip proved to be her unlikely savior during a grizzly bear attack in Canada, Daily Mail reported.

In a harrowing incident on the Trans Canada Trail in Yukon, 24-year-old family support worker Vanessa Chaput narrowly escaped a potentially fatal mauling by an eight-foot grizzly bear, according to the Daily Mail. Chaput credited her hair clip for saving her life. Her ordeal began when she encountered a group of four grizzlies while jogging on the Trans Canada Trail.

Trying to retreat quietly, the situation escalated when her German Shepherd, Nina, chased after the female bears, provoking the male grizzly. The bear charged at Chaput and bit her forearm, then viciously clawed her back, the outlet stated. The attack was interrupted when the grizzly bit down on Chaput’s hair clip, causing it to shatter. (RELATED: Republicans Urge Biden Admin Not To Release Hordes Of Grizzly Bears Into Washington Community)

“He bit onto my head and I had a hair clip and it broke in its mouth and I don’t think he liked that so he let go of my head then ran across the path but then he stopped, turned around and started charging towards me again,” Chaput recounted, according to the outlet. This brief respite allowed Chaput to make her escape, eventually finding her way to a highway where she called her husband for help.

“He then took off towards where my dog was barking so her barking actually saved my life. It gave me a minute to just walk from where I was onto the highway where I was able to call my husband then I called 911. My dog spotted me and ran towards me,” she continued, Daily Mail reported.

Vanessa was rushed to the hospital, suffering from a broken arm, puncture wounds and claw marks across her back, requiring over 30 stitches, according to the Daily Mail. After a ten-day hospital stay, she returned home.