Vulnerable Candidate, Convicted Felon Are Only Dem Senators Who Haven’t Endorsed Harris

Sen. Jon Tester of Montana and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey are the only two Senate Democrats who have yet to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for their party’s presidential nomination.

Tester, who is seeking reelection in the deep red state of Montana, and Menendez, who announced his resignation after he was found guilty for accepting bribes in the form of gold bars, are the only two Senate Democrats who have yet to endorse the presumptive nominee, according to a Washington Post Tracker. Endorsements for Harris have swelled from Democratic leadership, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, after President Joe Biden announced that he would drop out of the race on Sunday. (RELATED: ‘Enthusiastic Support’: Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris As Democratic Nominee)

After Biden announced his withdrawal and subsequently endorsed his vice president, Tester refrained to endorse Harris and instead said he was in favor of an open nomination process. Tester was also one of the only Senate Democrats to call for Biden to drop out of the race following his disastrous presidential debate performance on June 27. (RELATED: Biden’s Reelection Bid Was In Danger Long Before Disastrous Debate)

Tester is one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats going into November, as he is seeking reelection in the state that former President Donald Trump won by over 16% in 2020 and by over 20% in 2016.

“I respect President Biden’s decision and believe it is the right thing to do for our country,” Tester said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation following Biden’s withdrawal. “Sharla and I thank him for his lifetime of public service and dedication to our great nation.” (RELATED: Rep. Andy Ogles Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris)

Menendez has not yet made any public comment regarding Biden’s withdrawal or Harris’ candidacy.

Other Senators who have refrained from endorsing Harris include three independents, Sen. Angus King of Maine, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, according to The Washington Post Tracker. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Files FEC Complaint To Stop Biden’s $91 Million War Chest From Going To Kamala Harris)

Since announcing her candidacy, Harris has surpassed the delegate threshold that would secure her eligibility for the Democratic nomination. Within 24 hours, Harris raised a record $81 million for her campaign.

Tester and Menendez’s offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

